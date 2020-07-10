Webb board adopts order requiring masks in businesses

The Webb Board of Aldermen has mandated that customers wear a face mask when they enter any of the town's businesses, Webb Mayor Tracy Mims announced Friday.

The edict was issued as another in a series of actions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Tallahatchie County had a total of 178 positive cases of the virus, with 4 deaths.

Statewide, 34,622 people had been confirmed for the illness, while 1,215 had died since mid-March, when the state's first case was reported.