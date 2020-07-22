Webb native Lawrence Hudson joins MASS board of directors

JACKSON ― Lawrence Hudson, superintendent of the Western Line School District, has been appointed to the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents’ board of directors.

Since its founding in 1969, MASS has grown into a nationally recognized coalition that provides state-of-the-art training and mentoring programs for educators throughout Mississippi while advocating year-round for improved public schools.

Selected to serve the board as an at-large director, Hudson brings 17 years of experience in education to MASS. As part of his board duties, he will work with fellow directors to provide resources and services to improve public education in Mississippi.

Hudson, a native of Webb and a resident of Tutwiler, joins the MASS board at a time when districts are facing multiple challenges, including the reopening of schools amidst growing coronavirus concerns, teacher shortages and rapidly changing technology needs.

“We are excited to welcome Lawrence to our board of directors,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, executive director for MASS. “His knowledge and experience will be key assets in helping guide our future operations and strategies, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that Mississippi’s public schools are equipped to provide a world-class education for all students.”

MASS is working with state leaders to develop more robust recruiting and hiring practices for Mississippi’s public schools as well as better pay, stronger certification standards and other incentives to build and strengthen Mississippi’s teacher workforce.

In recent months, MASS hosted weekly webinars as part of its ongoing commitment to assist members as school districts begin the reopening process in the wake of closures tied to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s beyond inspiring to see firsthand the impact MASS is making on public education in Mississippi and how its leaders are working to create more inclusive, connected and healthy schools for all,” said Hudson. “I look forward to working with the board of directors and the entire MASS team to keep the momentum moving forward.”

Hudson is currently in his third year as superintendent of the Western Line School District in Washington County and is the first African American to hold the post.

He spent the previous eight years as principal at West Tallahatchie High School and Yazoo City High School.

During his tenure as principal at West Tallahatchie, the school moved from “Failing” to a “High Progress Reward School” and was a recipient of the “Champion of Change” award.

He led Yazoo City High School from an “F” rating to a “C” rating.

Hudson was honored as administrator of the year in 2011 and 2012, and again in 2014 and 2017, in the West Tallahatchie and Yazoo City districts, respectively.

In 2018, he was named the Delta Area Association for the Improvement of Schools Administrator of the Year.

In his first two years as superintendent at Western Line, all four schools in the district increased their academic performance, and the district as a whole received a “B” rating for the first time in the district’s history.

“This appointment to the board of directors for the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents is an honor for me. I have worked diligently since I began my career as a teacher at West Tallahatchie High School,” said Hudson. “I have always been an advocate for the children of the communities I have served and for the entire Mississippi Delta. This appointment affords me the opportunity to further advocate for high quality education in the Mississippi Delta as I network with other outstanding leaders from all regions of the state.”

Hudson and his wife, the former Ryan Stevenson, have three children.