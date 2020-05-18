West Tallahatchie schedules drive-thru graduation on June 6

WEBB — The West Tallahatchie High School Class of 2020 will be honored during a drive-thru graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, June 6.

Details of the event are still being hammered out, one school official said Monday.

The drive-thru is scheduled to pass the front steps of the school gymnasium.

More about the event will be forthcoming.

Prior to the start of the school year, WTHS graduation had been scheduled for May 16, but the COVID-19 pandemic upset the plans of schools, colleges and universities across the nation and around the world.