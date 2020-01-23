West Tallahatchie Utilities Association boil water alert lifted

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  • 45 reads
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 4:47pm

The boil water alert that had been posted Jan. 12 for the West Tallahatchie Utilities Association has been lifted.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said this week that the water system, which serves approximately 879 customers, was released from the advisory Tuesday, Jan. 21, after tests indicated that water from this system "is now safe to drink" without boiling first.

The water system had issued a precautionary boil water after a system-wide pressure loss due to a power outage caused by a storm on Jan. 11.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Obituaries

Braxton Smith
BRAZIL — Braxton Wade Smith, age 21, farmer, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, as the result of an... READ MORE
Jack Ford
James Wall Jr.
Nellie Ellington
Elmer Hunt
Charlie Biggins Jr.