West Tallahatchie Utilities Association boil water alert lifted

The boil water alert that had been posted Jan. 12 for the West Tallahatchie Utilities Association has been lifted.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said this week that the water system, which serves approximately 879 customers, was released from the advisory Tuesday, Jan. 21, after tests indicated that water from this system "is now safe to drink" without boiling first.

The water system had issued a precautionary boil water after a system-wide pressure loss due to a power outage caused by a storm on Jan. 11.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.