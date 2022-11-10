For the next few weeks, some of my articles may seem out of sync. There may be some Christmas stories that arrive a little early. Thanksgiving articles may be a bit late. Articles regarding ducks may be as late as the winter migration. Please don’t think you’ve missed anything because I am writing as fast as I can and I’m stacking them “up” like cord wood. Deadlines for the holidays are, in part, why I’m frantically writing.

The primary reason for getting ahead though, is because it’s likely I won’t be in the office soon on a writing schedule. My hope is, I’ll be stuck on a cottonwood limb in the Midwest for the next month. Even if I ventured to write while in the brush, it is highly unlikely there is enough internet service to get my articles back to Jimmye. So, back to where I began.

Halloween has come and gone. Did you find your favorite treats in your sack of goodies, or did you rob your children’s bag? The Jack O’Lanterns can be put out with the trash, or mixed into this coming spring’s compost pile. The loud, spooky, mummy at Olde Towne Cleaners can be stashed in the attic. That thing still “spooks” me, Carl! The ghosts and goblins can be chased back to the dungeon as well, or can they? I’ll explain.

Have you ever had goose bumps run up and down your spine while you’re in the woods? When the sun begins to set, and the shadows become long, have you ever seen something, or thought you saw something, that quickened your step to the safety of your camp? Do things go “bump” in the pre-dawn darkness that make you wish that you had stayed under the covers? What have you seen that you are reluctant to share with others in fear they’ll think you’ve lost it? I am certain I have accomplished my agenda to make you realize that, yes, there are some eerie things that go on in the swamp. If I haven’t, then I’ll share a few stories with you to get you onboard.

I will never forget the movie I watched, decades ago, at the Paramount Theater on Capitol Street that scared me to no end. Maybe scared isn’t the correct description, but possibly a combination of “spooked and intrigued” is more accurate. The legend of Boggy Creek is a 1972 American docudrama horror film about the “Fouke Monster,” a Bigfoot-type creature, that reportedly has been seen in and around Fouke, Ark. since the 1940s. I vividly remember a particular scene in the movie when a local squirrel hunter, sitting along the edge of a creek, sees something that causes his heart to race. In his own words he states, “I’m not sure what I saw. I didn’t know if it was a man, or something else, but I saw enough to remove my number six squirrel shot from my shotgun and put in my 00 buckshot.”

It has been 50 years since I saw that movie, but I have never forgotten that part. By the way, the movie is still available if you care to watch it. Careful though, especially if you plan on hitting the woods the next morning. This may not be for the faint of heart. Just kidding, there’s nothing out there that will “get” you, or is there?

I remember being “spooked” one afternoon many years ago. I was sitting with my dad in a deer stand just across the river from Vicksburg. We were inside the woods overlooking an oat field. As daylight began to wane, and darkness slowly overtook the landscape, a stump began to take on an eerie look. The more I stared at it, the more real what I perceived became. It took on the figure of a witch with a wolf sitting by her side. “They” seemed as if they were peering directly at me. The longer I stared, the more real they became. I even whispered to my dad what I thought I was seeing. He just elbowed me and told me to sit still. I don’t remember if we saw a deer that evening or not, but as far as I know, there could have been a hundred in the field, for I never took my eyes off the stump.

When we climbed down, I did “shine” my flashlight on the stump to make sure what I thought was there was gone. I was quickly scolded, and told to turn that light off so we could “slip” out of there unnoticed. Of course, there was no witch and wolf ever there, but for a moment, a seven-year-old boy was glad he had his carbine and dad nearby.

Years ago, a good friend of mine told me a story about his dad that is quite eventful. I have known this family since college, and have the utmost respect for them. I won’t mention his name, but trust me, if his dad told me there was cheese on the moon, I’d pack my crackers. I say this to emphasize the fact that I totally believe what he saw was real on this full moon night years ago.

Racoon hunting, also called coon hunting, was very popular long ago. There are those who still delve into the sport, but I don’t think it’s as popular as it once was. Anyway, the story goes like this. “Mr. Jim” had been hunting all night and had made it back to his truck with his “catch.” He had called the dogs in and was awaiting their return. Evidently, they struck a hot trail and “treed” another ringtail on their journey home. Jim knew the dogs wouldn’t leave the racoon, so with light and shells, he walked towards the sounds of the baying hounds. He reached the mammoth tree, but when he turned his light on, expecting to see a masked bandit of the furry kind, he was shocked to see something very different. There, sitting on a limb, was a woman in a long gown with long, white hair, that reached her ankles. She was brushing her hair in the moonlight. When the light from the flashlight struck her, she turned and looked down at the dogs and Jim and smiled. He said the dogs beat him back to the truck. I’m getting chill bumps just relaying the story to you. Farfetched as this may seem, I believe him. Ready for another?

Another acquaintance was driving home one night after a deer hunt in the Noxubee River bottom. The winding road took him through the heart of this vast swamp where few live due to frequent flooding. Winter and spring rains cause the river to leave her banks often, and in fact, she was high this night as he traveled. As he rounded a bend, in the mixture of mud and gravel, he noticed something emerging from the riverbed. He stopped in the middle of the soggy trail not believing what his eyes beheld.

A Confederate soldier, mounted on a gray horse, emerged from the murky waters in the river bottom. The “soldier” never changed pace as he crossed the road to the other side. Never once did he look at the oncoming vehicle, but stoically continued his path, and disappeared into the forest. My friend described in detail the soldier’s uniform, his hat, and the saber attached to his side. This story was told to me more than 40 years ago, and from time to time we re-visit this encounter. Was it real? I have no reason to doubt the authenticity of his experience. He still doesn’t boast about it, and he has told his story to few. I know him well, and trust what he says he saw is real. Keep in mind, this “sighting” was not at a far distance. He stopped in the middle of the road and watched this unfold. Do you believe this is possible? I suppose stranger things have happened.

Have you seen things in the woods that you are reluctant to share with others? Are there creatures, ghosts, and whatever else lurking in the swamps beyond where we frequent? Who’s to say there aren’t eyes watching our every move when we enter and leave our favorite haunts. I am certain some of you are nodding your head, knowing full well you have seen something in the past that still has you perplexed. Wouldn’t it be fun to share our stories with others that have had encounters from the swamp? We may realize that we’re not alone, after all. I’m all ears if you would like to share, just give me a call and we’ll talk. BOO!

Until next time enjoy our woods and waters and remember, lets leave it better than we found it.