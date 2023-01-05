A Christmas Day fire that burned a mobile home and claimed the life of a local man may have been started by a grill used to supply heat as he slept.

Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II said an investigator with the state fire marshal's office found among the charred remnants of the Saw Mill Street single-wide, "what appeared to be a small, square grill that possibly could have been used for some type of heat source."

Williams said the grill was found in "close proximity" to the body in the east end of what had been presumed to be a vacant structure.

Charleston Fire Chief John Page said the mobile home had been abandoned, with no one having been known to live in it "for 20 years or more." He said the structure, therefore, had no utility service.

The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, said Williams. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed, he added.

As firefighters battled the blaze that morning, "someone stated they thought a family member might have been in there, so firemen searched the area where they were told to look and did not find anyone," the police chief explained.

He said family members looking through the cooled rubble about midmorning the next day, Monday, Dec. 26, found the body beneath a section of collapsed roofing.

Officials were notifed, and Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether ordered the body be sent for autopsy.

Family members told officials the victim was Anthony George "Short" Haywood, 59, of Charleston, who was known by them to have been staying in the structure.

Meriwether said Friday afternoon the body was still at a state crime lab and has not been officially identified.

No foul play is suspected, both Williams and Page noted.

"He probably just went in there to keep warm," the fire chief said. "It was one of those cold nights."

Christmas weekend came on the heels of an arctic cold blast that plunged local temperatures. Following a daytime high in the 20s on Christmas Eve, the low on the night of the 24th was forecast to be in the teens.