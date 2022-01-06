Due to the drastic rise in COVID cases, the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi board is postponing the 22nd annual Crystal Ball Gala until further notice.

“Please understand this was not an easy decision for the Community Foundation to make as we want to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible during these difficult times,” foundation Development Director Stacye Trout said in a press release Tuesday.

She noted that Ben and Erin and Ben Napier, who were set to be honored at the Jan. 15 gala as “Stars of Hope” recipients, an award given to a famous Mississippian, have agreed to be available for another Community Foundation event in the future. They are the hosts of HGTV’s Home Town, which films in Laurel.

The foundation also planned to honor four individuals and organizations. Dr. Bartholomew Orr, pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church, was selected as the Dan Maddox Man of the Year. Chelesa Presley of the Diaper Bank of the Delta was chosen as the Margaret Maddox Woman of the Year. The Emmett Till Interpretive Center in Sumner was named Nonprofit of the Year. Sephora in Olive Branch was selected as Business of the Year.

The annual event raises about $200,000 to support nonprofit organizations in 11 northwest Mississippi counties, including Tallahatchie.

The Hernando-based foundation gives over $2.5 million in grants each year, and since its founding in 2002, it has awarded $412,211 to nonprofit organizations in Tallahatchie County.