JACKSON – Football season is officially back in action, and as the coaches and players start gearing up for the season, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has its own game plan to get you there safely before kickoff.

To avoid the congestion on your game day road trip, drivers can download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app; it gives users real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts. The alerts are interactive, providing users with more information at the touch of a finger. The public can also access this same travel information by visiting MDOTtraffic.com.

“MDOT’s Road to Game Day” is about more than just getting to and from the game with no delays. MDOT’s main goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel and roadside workers safe along the highways. With more vehicles on the road on game days, it’s important to be patient and drive smart.

“Our men and women work so hard to ensure Mississippi highways are safe for the traveling public, and we ask each person heading out to see their favorite team to do the same for each MDOT worker as well,” said Commissioner Tom King, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Pay attention in work zones, slow down and use caution so that everyone makes it to their destination safely.”

Here are some tips to stay safe behind the wheel and keep crews safe in the field:

• Never drink and drive, and always have a designated driver

• Pay attention to the road and your surroundings when you are behind the wheel

• Drive the speed limit

• Use extreme caution when traveling through work zones

• Make sure to buckle your seat belt and wear it correctly

• Secure your load

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app. and like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.