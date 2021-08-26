STARKVILLE — Mississippi beef producers are invited to attend the 2021 North Mississippi Beef Expo.

The event will be offered at two locations. On Oct. 21, the expo will be held at the Ripley fairgrounds located at 10719B Highway 15 S. On Oct. 22, it will be held at the Batesville Civic Center located at 290 Civic Center Drive.

Topics include beef genetics, mineral supplementation, cattle market updates, beef cattle herd health and research updates from the MSU Prairie Research Unit.

The program begins at 8:30 a.m. each day. The event is free, but preregistration is required for a correct meal count. To preregister, visit the expo’s registration site at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NorthMSExpo21.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service partnered with the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Farm Bureau, Chickasaw Equipment Company and The People’s Bank to host the event.

For more information about the event, contact Lance Newman at 662-234-4451 or lance.newman@msstate.edu.