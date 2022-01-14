The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its consumer webpage describing the types of masks and respirators best used to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

"Masking is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask. To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently," CDC said in a news release Friday afternoon.

CDC noted that its updated page will lay out the protection provided by available masks and respirators, noting that some provide better protection than others.

"These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years, and will provide people the information they need to improve how well their masks or respirators protect them. We will continue to share the science of masking as it becomes available," CDC added.

A sampling of the revised CDC mask guidance is: