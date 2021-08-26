A log truck struck a school bus during the morning commute Wednesday in Charleston.

East Tallahatchie School District bus No. 33 was transporting about three-dozen students at the time, according to an estimate provided by police at the scene. An exact count was not immediately available.

Students were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, and at least one student was observed being assisted onto an ambulance gurney. The student was upright and walking.

Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II said none of the injures appeared to be serious.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. at the intersection of George Payne Cossar Boulevard and North Cossar Avenue.

The northbound school bus reportedly was crossing the boulevard from South Cossar to North Cossar when the westbound log truck, which was not hauling any logs at the time, struck the front side of the bus.

The driver of the Freightliner — cab doors were marked Boatman Trucking — was overheard telling a policeman that the bus crossed in front of him and he was unable to avoid it.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.