Dr. Renee Meeks was one of three finalists chosen for "Principal of the Year" honors in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS).

MSCS is the largest school district in Tennessee and the 25th largest district in the nation.

In a May 5 Facebook post, Meeks wrote that "the nomination itself was truly an honor," and said she was "truly grateful" to have been selected as a finalist.

She also was a nominee for the award in 2019.

Meeks, who currently serves as principal of Sea Isle Elementary School in Memphis, is a 1992 graduate of Charleston High School. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis, a master's degree from Freed-Hardeman University, and a doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University. She recently earned a certificate in Women's Entrepreneurship from Cornell University.

She is the founder of Exquisite Pearls of Excellence, a nonprofit organization that provides mentorship to high school female students in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Meeks is the daughter of John and Rosie Page of Charleston.