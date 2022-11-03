Registration for spring classes at Northwest Mississippi Community College is now open.

Those interested in registering for full term spring session or the first mini-term spring session of 2023 have until Jan 13 to priority register, with the final registration deadline for all students as Jan 18. The deadline to register for the college’s second mini-term spring session is March 20.

In the fall 2021 semester, most academic classes began operating on a four-day schedule, with two 50-minute classes, either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday. The campus, however, remains open five days a week, with all campus services available for students. Career-Technical and Health Sciences classes meet on a four- or five-day schedule, depending on the specific program. This format will continue in spring 2023.

Register on campus or register online by contacting Northwest’s Advising and Retention Center at 662-562-3268 or advising@northwestms.edu. Returning students can speak to their faculty advisor or an advisor within the Advising and Retention Center.

To learn more about Northwest’s programs and pathways, visit northwestms.edu.