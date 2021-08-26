JACKSON — Millsaps College is on the list of the best liberal arts colleges in the country, according to the newly released rankings from U.S. News. Millsaps ranks #114 out of 223 schools that made the list, and also came in at #167 in the U.S. News rankings for social mobility (which recognizes efforts to enroll and graduate disadvantaged students).

"These new rankings reinforces what we've already known, which is that Millsaps offers an amazing educational experience for every student who comes here," said Beth Clarke, vice president for enrollment. "Our central focus is on providing students a place where they are challenged and supported as they build the foundation for a lifetime of success."

Millsaps welcomed its largest class in nearly a decade, with incoming students bringing an average GPA of 3.63 and an average ACT score of 24. The top five states represented in the new class are Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas and Florida. Over 41% of the class are students of color.

Millsaps boasts the highest four-year graduation rate of any college or university in Mississippi, and the highest average salary for graduates from any four-year college or university in the state 10 years after graduation.

The college also hosts the first Phi Beta Kappa chapter in Mississippi and has graduated 25 Fulbright Award recipients, seven Rhodes Scholars, six Goldwater Scholars and two Truman Scholars.

Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California, and Whittier College in Whittier, California, tied Millsaps with the #114 ranking.

Full details about the U.S News rankings are available here https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/millsaps-college-2414.