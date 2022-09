WEBB — West Tallahatchie High School conducted homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23, during halftime of the West Bolivar at West Tallahatchie varsity football game.

A large crowd of alumni and other spectators gathered in Choctaw Stadium on the WTHS campus to see the West Tally Choctaws defeat the Rosedale Eagles 44-0 for their second shutout in as many weeks.