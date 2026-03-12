Every time we see a young person operating an electric scooter on a city street, we cringe with fear that such behavior may one day lead to tragedy.

Following Christmas, we noticed a large uptick in the number of these scooters being driven in Charleston, in particular.

Parents and grandparents put many a smile on many a young face by giving these scooters to their children and grandchildren, or by helping Santa to make the special delivery.

So far as we know, electric scooters are great fun and safe when operated with care under the right conditions. No doubt, they are much safer than the gas-powered scooters, go-carts and other motorized vehicles that used to pass as acceptable mechanized modes of transportation for young children.

Assuming children wear appropriate safety gear, most notably a helmet, and operate their scooter responsibly and without exercising reckless behavior, we think scooters are just fine.

Some of the so-called “e-scooters,” like their cousins, the “e-bikes,” which are self-propelled bicycles, have nice features like headlights and tail lights, turn signals, horns and more.

They look super cool, so what child would not love to have one to call their own?

A few states issue licenses for e-bikes and permit them to be driven in many of the same places that regular pedal-pushing bicycles would be allowed, including bike lanes alongside streets.

That is not the case in Mississippi, where they are legal on sidewalks and trails in some areas but are always subject to local restrictions.

Some of the children that we have observed operating e-scooters and e-bikes in Tallahatchie County appear to be younger than 10, although, admittedly, looks can be deceiving.

We do not believe e-scooters or e-bikes should be allowed on city streets, county roads or highways — or on their narrow shoulder, which is another place we see them. The risk is too great that someone driving an automobile will not see them in time and a tragedy will occur.

We have seen children riding e-scooters at high speeds on sidewalks around Court Square in Charleston, where a pedestrian could appear from a business and find themselves in harm’s way.

The operation of e-scooters and e-bikes on sidewalks and other public places should be carefully and strictly governed by local ordinance. If there is an existing ordinance, it should be better enforced.

In either case, please tell the little ones you love so dearly to go have fun, but to please keep off the streets.