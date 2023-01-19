A 66th Tallahatchian has died as a result of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health revealed Wednesday.

MSDH noted that the 66th local victim was among 27 COVID-related state deaths occurring between Dec. 27 and Jan. 12.

Twelve other Mississippians died Dec. 15-28 due to COVID and were identified from death certificate reports, added MSDH.

After there were no COVID-related deaths reported in Tallahatchie County since August, there have been two identified by the Health Department during in last two weekly reports. The 65th death was reported Jan. 3.

The most recent weekly report of county-by-county data, released by MSDH Jan. 17, shows there have been 3,803 total cases of Tallahatchie County residents testing positive for COVID.

The first positive case of the virus in Tallahatchie was reported by MSDH on March 23, 2020. The first local death was revealed April 17, 2020.

Statewide since March 2020, there have been 970,585 positive cases and 13,151 deaths linked to the pandemic, per this week’s MSDH figures.

The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living centers, rose from 149 to 153 during the week from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18. A single infection in an LTC facility is considered an outbreak.

The MSDH’s Jan. 17 COVID-19 case totals for area counties were as follows, with deaths in parenthesis:

» Coahoma: 8,045 (136)

» Grenada: 6,335 (140)

» Lafayette: 18,562 (188)

» Leflore: 8,555 (181)

» Panola: 12,312 (179)

» Quitman: 1,809 (33)

» Sunflower: 6,864 (133)

» Yalobusha: 4,799 (63)

For the latest Mississippi COVID statistics, visit healthyms.com/covid-19.