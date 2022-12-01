M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg will be the setting for Saturday’s Class 2A state championship football game pitting the Tigers of Charleston High School against the Scott Central High School Rebels.

CHS (11-3) is in search of the program’s second state title in the sport, having won the Class 3A crown in 2011. Scott Central (12-2) is the defending 2A state champion and is looking to make it two championship trophies in a row.

Charleston advanced to the state game, officially part of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic, by defeating Eupora 24-6 to win the 2A North State crown Friday night. Scott Central won the 2A South State title by whipping Velma Jackson 32-7.

Both teams are on a hot streak as of late, Charleston having won nine games in a row and Scott Central, eight.

Taylor, who a CHS defensive assistant shared in the glory of winning a football state championship but also has felt the sting of losing several other opportunities, has his first chance as a head coach to earn the gold.

When asked what it would mean to succeed, Taylor said, “It would mean the world to me personally, just to be able to celebrate a state championship on Saturday.”

He paused, and then added, “I don’t know if I could ever find the words to describe how that would feel. Also, the feeling that we were able to do something for this community is even more important to me, to give this community something that they can be proud of and give them 364 days to be champions again.”

Scott Central hopes to have a thing or two to say about the outcome of Saturday’s game, and Taylor admitted that the Rebels will pose a stiff challenge.

“They’re the defending 2A champ, a very good football team and a well-coached football team,” the coach noted. “We have to be prepared to play our best game in order to be able to take those guys down.”

While Scott Central does have two losses on their season resume, those defeats came at the hands of a pair of teams — Bay Springs and Mendenhall, both now 13-1 — who also will be playing this week in Class 1A and 4A state championship games, respectively.

The coach is anticipating a slobberknocker when Charleston and Scott Central take the field.

“I’m definitely expecting a very physical game, a very hard-fought game, but as we’ve been preaching to our kids throughout the playoffs, nothing that comes easy is worth it,” Taylor said.

The coach added that the Tigers have arrived at the last game of the football season, so now is the time to really buckle down.

“You always want to play the last game that can be played, and we are in that game,” Taylor noted. “Now it’s time for us to settle down, get our mindset straight and try to finish this.”

With all the obstacles the Tigers have faced — missing the 2020 season due to COVID and losing a dozen seniors from 2021 who started on both sides of the ball, to name a couple — Taylor explained the mindset of his team going into Saturday’s matchup:

“We have been through so much these last couple of years, we refuse to let anything stop us from getting there on Saturday and giving it everything we have to get the job done.”

In last week’s game, Eupora had no answer for Charleston’s two-headed monster of Marcus Flowers and Corterrius Johnson. As a team, Charleston rammed the ball down the Eagles’ throats, running it 45 times for 298 yards. Flowers had 17 carries for 153 yards, a 9-yard average, while Johnson carried 15 times for 89 yards, almost 6 yards per pop.

The Tigers’ defense, as usual, was stingy.

The opening drive of the game saw Eupora march from their own 36 to the Charleston 2. The Eagles had two shots from there but were stuffed on a third-down play and were tackled in the backfield on fourth and goal.

Charleston’s Omar Wilson (No. 5) turns upfield after pulling in a pass reception for 8 yards during Friday night’s 24-6 win over Eupora. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

The Tigers responded by mounting a 14-play, 82-yard drive from their own 5 to the Eupora 13 before turning the ball over on downs.

Later, CHS put together a nine-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a Devon Olive to Dre Riley pass for a 12-yard touchdown with 3:18 before the half. Flowers ran for the conversion and the Tigers went up 8-0.

After receiving the third-quarter kickoff, Flowers took matters into his own hands. After gaining 21 yards on the first run of the drive and adding a couple more carries along the way, he scored on a 10-yard tote. Flowers than tacked on the two-pointer to give his team a 16-0 lead with 7:58 in the third period.

It would be Flowers again a few minutes later when he punctuated a six-play, 54-yard drive with a 22-yard TD run at 3:40. Johnson ran in the two-point play.

Eupora scored their only points with 2:06 in the third period after the ensuing kickoff was returned 38 yards to the CHS 43. A 7-yard TD run capped the drive, but the conversion failed.

Eupora had a 54-yard touchdown pass nullified by a false start penalty midway through the fourth quarter.

Olive completed 5 of 8 passes for 56 yards and a TD. Rod O’bannon went 1-of-2 for 3 yards through the air.

Riley caught five of those balls for 51 yards, while Omar Wilson snared one reception for 8 yards.

Other Tigers with double-digit rushing totals were O’bannon, who had 28 yards on four carries; and Quentin Carter, whose four runs netted him 26 yards.