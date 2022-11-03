Marila Wall of Rosebloom had an 8-0 record and won a tiebreaker showdown to claim the $30 cash prize and frameable certificate during Week 10 of The Sun-Sentinel’s 2022 Football Fever Contest.

Wall was one of three 8-0 contestants. Others, in order of their tiebreaker finish, were John Clark and Tyrone Watson.

Finishing at 7-1 were Ginger Burnham, La’Baron Bradford, Gary Dyksterhouse, Crump Britt and Walker Sturdivant.

Standing at 6-2 were Harvey Smith, Jimmy Harris, Rick Thomas, Jasmine Bradford, Jimmy Christian Jr., Alma Reed, Megan Little Cunningham, Jimmie Johnson, Patrick Taylor, Valerie Buckley, Roger Haywood, Billy Ray, Judy Williams, Billy Ray Walker, Bobby Reed, Betty Garvin, Willie Kenniel, Sykes Sturdivant, Mike Sturdivant III, Roberta Redd, Larry Smith, Orlando Redd and Ray C. Plez.

Landing at 5-3 were Van Burnham, John Sherman, Van Burnham V, John Page Sr., Jennifer Wigley, Robert Morrow, Benny Cole, Gyrone Kenniel, Sue Jennings, Reed Madden, James Lake, Mary Nelson, Neal Creasy, Martha Ann Clark, Shay Ely and Lacey Booth Clark.

Breaking even at 4-4 were Heidi Burnham, Pete Dunn, Beth Burnham, Bubba Burnham, Minnie Byrd, L.Q. Weston, Raymond Hardy, LaDerrick Hodges, Glenda Hodges, Wilma Weston, Betty Lewis and Willie Wilkins.

Falling to 3-5 were Drago Amerson, Week 9 winner Gregg Starnes, Dianne Starnes, Andrew Tenner, Kathy Estes and Denman Fly.

Cody Simmons was 2-6 and had the “Worst Picks of the Week.”

Editor's note: The original print version of this story incorrectly identified Walker Sturdivant of Glendora as the winner of the contest. However, a grading error brought to our attention had made his win-loss record 8-0 when it should have been 7-1. Marila Wall, whose tiebreaker score among 8-0 finishers had been second only to Sturdivant's, then became the winner. We regret the error.