SALLIS — The West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws boys basketball team dropped a heartbreaking 63-61 decision to the McAdams High School Bulldogs in the third round of the Class 1A playoffs here Saturday night.

The Bulldogs now advance to the semifinals round at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

West Tally had beaten the socks off French Camp Academy, 63-35, in the first round of the state playoffs on Feb. 15 and dribbled past Mount Olive, 45-41, in the second round on Feb. 19.

The Choctaws earlier won the District 5-1A championship.