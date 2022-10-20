Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of October 25, 2022:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-KA-00603-COA

Adisa Jemel Braziel v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: B24021900006; Ruling Date: 05/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2019-CA-01739-COA

C.P. and L.W. v. Lowndes County Department of Child Protection Services and Alexis, a Minor, By and Through Her Next Friend Marcus D. Davenport; Lowndes Youth Court; LC Case #: 18-167-Y2; Ruling Date: 07/10/2019; Ruling Judge: Mills Barbee; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and McCarty, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks and Lawrence, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-KA-00100-COA

Robert Anthony Maye a/k/a Robert Maye v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 1:19-cr-00254; Ruling Date: 11/01/2019; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00534-COA

James Davon O'Quinn v. State of Mississippi; Lincoln Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-00229-1; Ruling Date: 04/12/2021; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lincoln County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2019-KA-01890-COA

Garrick Price v. State of Mississippi; Sunflower Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0029; Ruling Date: 12/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Carol White-Richard; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Sunflower County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Parts I and II. Dissenting Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins in Parts I and II of This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00278-COA

Johnny Vondelle Ford a/k/a Johnny Ford v. State of Mississippi; Leake Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-CR-022-LE-CC; Ruling Date: 02/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Disposition: The appellant's untimely pro se motion for rehearing is dismissed. Order entered 10/18/2022.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00392-COA

Jeremy Garlington v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 14-0-620-01- WLK; Ruling Date: 08/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01364-COA

Danny Towns v. Panola County Board of Supervisors and Panola County, Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CV2016-79-SMP2; Ruling Date: 11/10/2020; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00080-COA

James Christopher Skinner v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00143-JE; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed on behalf of James Christopher Skinner is denied. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

XXX 2021-CA-00080-COA

James Christopher Skinner v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00143-JE; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and Westbrooks, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McCarty, J. Dissenting Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and Westbrooks, J., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-CP-01215-COA

Jeremiah Jovan Robinson v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15CI1:21-cv-00398; Ruling Date: 08/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Disposition: The State's motion to dismiss this appeal as moot is granted. This appeal is hereby dismissed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Copiah County. Order entered 10/19/2022.