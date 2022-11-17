Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of November 17, 2022:

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2021-IA-00631-SCT

Jones County, City of Ellisville and Lauderdale County v. Estate of Jada Bright and On Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Jada Bright; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55CI1:20-cv-00010-PH; Ruling Date: 05/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., not participating.

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2021-KA-00828-SCT

Robert Fisher, Jr. a/k/a Robert Fisher a/k/a Robert Earl Fisher, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 82CI1:20-cr-02365-1; Ruling Date: 04/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

89-R-99011-SCT

In Re: Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education; Disposition: Petition of the Mississippi Commission on Continuing Legal Education is hereby granted. For the 2022-2023 CLE reporting year, attorneys may complete their CLE obligations set forth in Rule 3 through online, webinars or live, in-person programs. Such CLE courses must comply with the remaining provisions of Rules 3 and 4. Any attorney who is unable to comply with the temporary amendments may seek a hardship exemption and/or extension from the Commission. The new lawyer program set forth in Rule 3b shall be temporarily amended to allow newly admitted lawyers who are to complete the program by July 31, 2023, to complete the required courses through online, webinars or live, in-person programs, as approved by the Commission. Any newly admitted attorney who is unable to comply with the temporary amendments may seek a hardship exemption and/or extension from the Commission. All Justices Agree. Order entered 11/10/22.

EN BANC

89-R-99012-SCT

In Re: Rules Governing Admission to The Mississippi Bar; Disposition: Petition to Amend the Rules Governing Admission to the Mississippi Bar filed by the Mississippi Board of Bar Admissions is hereby granted as set forth in Exhibit A. These amendments apply to applications for and subsequent to the February 2023, Mississippi Bar Examination. Petition to Amend Rule IV §8 of the Rules Governing Admission to the Mississippi Bar filed by Jefferson Carl Harvey on April 21, 2022, and the Emergency Petition to Amend Rule IV Section 8 of the Rules Governing Admission to the Mississippi Bar filed by Applicant 11596 on June 25, 2021, are hereby denied. Petition for Ruling Regarding Motion #2022-1321 A/K/A "Petition to Amend the Rules Governing Admission to the Mississippi Bar" filed by Jefferson Carl Harvey on October 31, 2022, is hereby dismissed. The Clerk of this Court shall spread this Order upon the minutes of the Court and shall forward a true certified copy hereof to West Publishing Company for publication in the next edition of the Mississippi Rules of Court and in the Southern Reporter, Third Series, (Mississippi Edition). All Justices Agree. Order entered 11/10/22.

EN BANC

89-R-99021-SCT

Rules for Court Reporters; Disposition: The Rules and Regulations Governing Certified Court Reporters is amended as set forth in Exhibit A. The amendment is effective immediately. The Clerk of this Court shall spread this Order upon the minutes of the Court and shall forward a true copy hereof to West Publishing Company for publication in the next edition of the Mississippi Rules of Court and in the Southern Reporter, Third Series (Mississippi Edition). All Justices Agree. Order entered 11/10/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00614-SCT

Jerry Beale, Jr. a/k/a Jerry Beale a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale Junior a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-0759CWD; Ruling Date: 05/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Jerry Lee Beale is granted. To Grant: King, P.J., Coleman, Beam and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 11/9/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01101-SCT

Stanley Devine and Roger Beardain v. Cardinal Health 110, LLC; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2018-0009M; Ruling Date: 09/21/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: On the parties' Joint Motion to Dismiss Pending Appeal and Petition for Certiorari, the suspension of certiorari proceedings is lifted, and the joint dismissal motion is granted insofar as the certiorari petition is dismissed as moot. The parties must bear their own certiorari-related costs. Order entered 11/10/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01383-SCT

Jamaltae Adams a/k/a Jamaltal Adams v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK17-125B; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: Jamaltae Adams's Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 11/9/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01383-SCT

Jamaltae Adams a/k/a Jamaltal Adams v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK17-125B; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: Jamaltae Adams's pro se Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 11/9/22.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00873-SCT

Cortez Watts v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0011; Ruling Date: 04/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.