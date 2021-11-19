JACKSON – An official Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination that will verify that an individual is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now available from official Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) records through the MyIRmobile.com website.

This certificate is a convenient option for those who do not have or do not want to carry the vaccination card.

You can review your complete immunization record, and your children’s immunization record (for children under 18 years) and retrieve your official MSDH Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination, which can be printed or downloaded and stored on your portable device or home computer system.

It’s quick and easy to sign up for MyIR and view your immunization record. Just visit HealthyMS.com/myIR for full instructions.

Assistance with registering your account is available by calling 1-877-978-6453 or 601-576-7751.

