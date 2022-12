SUMNER — An early-morning car fire at a gas pump on Highway 49 East was doused by the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department.

Sumner firefighter Corey Gee said the fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

He noted that the driver, a local woman, had pulled up to a fuel pump outside Scott Petroleum when the car suddenly caught fire.

No one was injured, Gee added.