When I see daffodils popping up here and there, I know spring is in the air. These past few beautiful days remind me that we may have a few more cold days, but spring is on its way.

North Delta School proudly recognized its seventh- and eighth-grade students who earned placements in the Mississippi Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) Middle School Math Tournament. Rowland Hartley is among one of the four students.

The Tillatoba Baptist Church youth (6th grade and up) attended Camp Lakeside’s Winter Retreat this past Saturday, Feb. 28. The group was made up of eight kids and the chaperones. It was a full day of worship, games and food. The kids had a great time and the chaperones left exhausted! They all look forward to doing it again next year!

Our visitors Sunday were Waylon Dukes and our grands, Haven Rose and Waylon Jr. Haven Rose painted my fingernails and she also painted Aunt Donna’s. I got her little rocking chair out and she loved it. I had bought Waylon Jr. a little chair and he sat in it for a few minutes. (Daddy made them leave their chairs down here so they were always excited about getting to sit in them). Also visiting was daughter Donna, granddaughter Francesca and grandson Bradley Holliday.

Martha box said, “Hello. How am I doing? Well, I’m still working on me. Apparently, our Lord is not through with me yet! Yes, even Superwoman takes a whooping now and then. That dadgum Kryptonite bad boy may have laid me low a few days, but our Healer lifted me up and away from that open grave! Must be something else for me to accomplish in this world! So, I’m still working on me and all you friends know, it ain’t easy being me. Many precious memories of all my family and kiddos have done to keep me happy and blessed as I heal. Yes, they are spoiling me!”

Milton Harper went to his back doctor recently and the L2 vertebrae has healed itself. God took over and performed another miracle.

Congratulations to Anna Deck and Rush Feezor on their beautiful wedding Sunday. Anna is David’s only niece.

Happy birthday to Linda Ross Aldy and Jordan Bell, who celebrate on March 1; Trudy Simmons, Maci Kent, Anita Smith, Ash Counts and Sheila Williams, who celebrate on March 2; Betty Chambers Garrison and Bonnie Moody, who celebrates on March 3; Fred Jackson, David Toney, Beth Deloach, Drew Tillman, Stephanie McMillan, Becky Hunter and John Walton, celebrate on March 5; Cheyanne Anderson Croy on the 6th; Sarah Grace Paris on the 7th; my beautiful niece, Angie Beardain, who celebrates March 8; and Larry Cockerel on March 9. Prayers for a wonderful birthday celebration for all!

Recipe of the week: Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients:

15 oz. can black beans rinsed and drained

15.8 oz. can black-eyed peas rinsed and drained

15.25 oz. can sweet corn drained

14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes drained

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

3/4 cup zesty Italian dressing

1 Tbsp lime juice

Pour all of the ingredients into a large bowl and stir until combined. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge. Allow the flavors to blend for about one hour before serving. Enjoy with your favorite tortilla chips!

Thought for the day: “We all get the exact same 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them.”