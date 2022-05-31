All Tallahatchie County voting precincts will be open for business Tuesday, June 7, for the Democratic and Republican congressional primaries.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Only one race will appear on local ballots in both party primaries — that for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the Democratic primary, incumbent U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson will be challenged by Jerry Kerner.

The list of hopefuls for the Republican nomination in the includes Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson.

In the event no one gains a majority of the vote in the Republican primary, a runoff would be held June 28.

Party nominees advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters must declare the party primary in which they desire to vote. Mississippi does not allow crossover voting, meaning that if someone votes in one party's primary, they may not vote in another party's runoff.

In advance of the primaries, absentee balloting continues. The offices of Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday to accommodate last-minute in-person absentee voters. Saturday is the deadline for in-person absentees.

Neal said anyone having a question about where they should vote on Election Day or needing other information may call her Charleston office at 662-647-8758 or her Sumner office at 662-375-8515.

The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office also has an Elections Answerline, which may be reached at 1-800-829-6786.

A wide range of information also is available at the secretary of state's website.