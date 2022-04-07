Absentee voting for the June 7 primaries is underway in Tallahatchie County, Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal announced early this week.

“Absentee balloting is in process,” she said Monday.

Neal said anyone who is 65 years of age or older, has a temporary or permanent physical disability, will be out of the county on Election Day or meets any other qualifying criteria as outlined by the state, may cast an absentee ballot by mail or by voting absentee in person at the circuit clerk’s office prior to the date of the election.

Neal said local residents having questions about absentee voting or any other election matters may contact her office in Charleston at 662-647-8758 or in Sumner at 662-375-8515.

The Mississippi secretary of state's website also offers a step-by-step guide to absentee voting.