Two ambulances and about a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to a call of violence at Charleston Middle School early Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to a reporter outside the school shortly after 1:15 p.m., East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Johnnie Vick said the incident was a fight among students, stressing that "no weapons were involved."

Vick said he was notified of the incident by phone at 12:57 p.m.

He said no one was injured seriously enough to require transportation by ambulance, although ambulance service was called "as a precaution."

"Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured," Vick noted. "Nobody is going to the hospital. But we are dismissing the students to their parents right now until we get a thorough investigation."

The superintendent said he did not know in which area of the school the brawl occurred or how many students participated.

He said officials hope that video from some of the many surveillance cameras located throughout the school building will be helpful in determining what happened and who was involved.

"We're in the process now of doing a thorough investigation, and we're going to be totally transparent about it," Vick said.

Vick said his office will release a statement later.

CMS houses about 300 students in grades 5-8.

This story will be updated.