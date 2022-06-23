A boating accident at Grenada Lake early Sunday afternoon that killed a 6-year-old girl remains under investigation, according to officials with the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Law Enforcement Division.

“The incident remains under investigation,” a spokeswoman said late Monday afternoon. “We are issuing no comments.”

According to officials with the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, the young girl, who was later identified by family in a death notice from McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service as Jessie Watson, died from injuries sustained after she fell out of a boat and was struck. Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, numerous marked police vehicles were seen escorting the hearse carrying Watson to the Grenada-based funeral home.

“Our hearts are just shattered with the loss of our beautiful baby, Jess the Best, Jessie Gail,” Watson’s mother, Rebecca Hill, posted on Facebook early Monday morning. “She was a spitfire from the womb and left this world in one of our happiest places.”

The mourning mother went on to ask the community for prayers.

“Set reminders for six months to pray,” she continued. “God needed our girl with Him and while it’s so hard, I know she’s giggling, and back hand springing all over Heaven. I can’t bring her back, but I can go where she’s going. And I will be full speed ahead until she’s in my arms again!”

Family, friends and community members mourned Watson’s death, sharing stories on social media throughout the day Monday. She was described as “full of joy” and “always smiling” by one of her teachers, Mallory Carrithers Gilliland.

Watson was a student at Grenada Lower Elementary School and a dancer for Legacy Dance Academy in Grenada.

“As a studio, we are lifting up the Watson and Hill family in the best way we know how,” studio owner Madison Cook said in a Facebook post to students and families. “We come to you Jesus, that you wrap them in peace and comfort. And that our precious friend, Jessie, is now with you playing in the streets of gold. We never ever could imagine what that’s like, but I’m sure it’s a lot better than the hallway of LDA. It’s unfathomable that we lost a sister, friend, student, classmate way too soon and our hearts ache, but we rejoice in all of who Jessie was and that we had privilege to know her and be a tiny portion of her life. You never saw her without a smile right beside her friends.”

Family friend Will Goff announced late Monday afternoon that an account has been established at both Renasant Bank locations in Grenada under Jessie Watson Special Account. You can also drop off donations at Goff’s office, Malachi Financial, located at 1321 Sunset Dr., Suite G.

“Prayers are the most needed form of donation right now,” he concluded.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. The Rev. Chris Accardy will officiate. Burial will follow in Grenada Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at McKibben and Guinn.