October unemployment in Tallahatchie County fell to 3.6%, a decrease of three-tenths of 1% from September’s revised figure of 3.9%, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security has announced.

The MDES, which compiles the state’s employment data, noted that 160 members of the county’s 4,490-person labor force were unemployed in October while 4,330 were working. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for one.

In September, 180 of 4,530 labor force members were jobless while 4,350 were employed.

The county’s October jobless rate was 1.1% lower than the 4.7% figure recorded in October 2021, when 220 of 4,590 available laborers age 16 and older did not find work.

The Mississippi unemployment rate stood at 3.4% in October, an improvement of three-tenths of 1% from September’s 3.7%. The state’s October jobless rate is eight-tenths of 1% lower than the 4.2% figure of October 2021.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.3% in September to 3.4% in October. However, it is a marked improvement over the 4.3% jobless rate recorded in October 2021.

The October unemployment rates for selected area counties, with September figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 5.1 (5.9)

» Grenada, 3.1 (3.4)

» Lafayette, 2.4 (2.7)

» Leflore, 4.7 (5.2)

» Panola, 4.1 (4.5)

» Quitman, 5.1 (5.7)

» Sunflower, 5.3 (6.1)

» Tallahatchie, 3.6 (3.9)

» Yalobusha, 3.4 (3.6)

Jefferson County had the state’s highest October jobless rate of 11.0%, while Lafay-ette’s 2.4% was the lowest.