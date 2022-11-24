SUMNER — A late-night Wednesday fire swept through four apartments in Oil Mill Quarters near here, according to Corey Gee of the Sumner Fire Department, who sent photos of the aftermath to The Sun-Sentinel.

No one was injured, he said.

The initial call went out about 11 p.m., but the fire rekindled during the night and firefighters were recalled to the scene about 5:30 Thursday morning, Gee noted.

In addition to the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, he said units from Hampton Lake-Sharkey Road and Webb fire departments responded.