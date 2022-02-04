The life of another Tallahatchie County resident has been taken by COVID-19, increasing the local pandemic-related death toll to 59, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

In its daily statistical report released Friday afternoon, MSDH reported that one person from Tallahatchie County was among 13 statewide who died between Feb. 5-10 due to COVID-19 complications.

The Health Department noted Friday that 3,151 Tallahatchians have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Statewide on Friday, that number stood at 776,717, with 11,558 deaths.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Tallahatchie County was reported on March 23, 2020, and the first local death was reported on April 17, 2020.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 8, MSDH said 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from a bout with COVID-19, a figure that is updated weekly.

Recently, there has been a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi.

The daily average for the three-day period of Feb. 8-10 was 2,016 new positive cases in the Magnolia State, a 66% drop from the seven-day average of 5,863 additional cases reported from Feb. 1-7.

In its Friday report, MSDH noted that 984 people statewide were hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the first time since Jan. 6 that figure has dipped below 1,000. At the Jan. 27 high-water mark of the latest surge, MSDH reported 1,708 Mississippians were hospitalized for COVID-19.

Despite statistical improvements in the incidence of COVID-19, health officials say vaccination continues to be the best defense against a life-threatening case of the illness.

Initial courses of vaccinations and boosters for COVID-19 are available and being administered daily.

New oral antiviral medications targeting the virus that causes COVID-19 also are in the works.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19, is available on the CDC website.

Among area counties, MSDH on Friday reported that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths was as follows:

» Coahoma: 6,337 cases, 119 deaths

» Grenada: 5,426 cases, 123 deaths

» Lafayette: 14,822 cases, 172 deaths

» Leflore: 7,247 cases, 160 deaths

» Panola: 10,265 cases, 154 deaths

» Quitman: 1,548 cases, 30 deaths

» Sunflower: 5,686 cases, 116 deaths

» Tallahatchie: 3,151 cases, 59 deaths

» Yalobusha: 3,997 cases, 51 deaths