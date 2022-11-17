On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., Simone Poole will host a gala at the Charleston Arts Center (CARE building) to discuss what an economic development partnership, a Main Street association and a chamber of commerce could do for the city of Charleston and Tallahatchie County.

Representatives of the Mississippi Main Street Association and the Grenada Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to speak, Poole said.

The event is free and open to the public.

The community gathering comes on the heels of a recent dinner meeting in Batesville at which Greater Grenada Partnership CEO Matthew Harrison and Poole discussed these topics and others with several Tallahatchie County elected officials, including Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith, Ward 2 Charleston Alderman Lloyd Smith, District 33 state Rep. Tommy Reynolds and District 2 Tallahatchie County Supervisor Johnny Goodwin.