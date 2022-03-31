The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency collected drone footage of storm damage from Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022.

The video begins with footage shot in Tallahatchie County and shows a damaged church and mobile home, then a completely demolished mobile home — all on Lindley Lane, south of Highway 32 about five miles southwest of Charleston.

Also shown are still images of several damaged homes in the Charleston area.

The video finishes up with footage of storm damage in Bolivar, Warren and Greene counties.