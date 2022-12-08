Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith Sr. said Monday that the Charleston Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m.

Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at the National Guard armory on South Cossar.

This is the third date announced for the parade.

Originally, it was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, but a forecast of wet weather caused the parade to be postponed to Dec. 15.

Because city officials learned that Dec. 15 conflicted with Charleston school activities, including the Charleston Elementary School Christmas program, the date was changed again.

Smith said the third time will be the charm, whether charming or not.

"Rain or shine, it will happen" this Saturday, he noted.

The lighting of the Charleston community Christmas tree at the City Hall courtyard is scheduled to follow the parade.

As of Monday, one forecast for Saturday calls for clear but cold, with a high of 48 and a low of 29.