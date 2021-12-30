While New Year’s Eve celebrations outdoors often involve the shooting of fireworks and, for some people, discharging a shotgun or other firearm into the air at the stroke of midnight, Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II this week reminded citizens that it is against the law to shoot a gun in the city even in that fashion.

“I would like everyone to have a safe and happy New Year’s,” Williams said in a written statement Monday. “With that being said, I would like to inform everyone that there is a zero tolerance for anyone to discharge a firearm in the city of Charleston on any given day.”

The chief noted that there are usually “a lot of firearm discharges on New Year’s Eve” in the city, but he said doing so can lead to legal consequences and, what’s more, is dangerous.

While there are no known incidents within the city, there have been cases in rural Tallahatchie County and elsewhere of people being killed by falling projectiles from guns that were fired into the air.

Williams said there will be serious repercussions for anyone who is found doing so.

“If you are caught or identified discharging a firearm in the city, you will be arrested and taken to jail,” he said. “There will be a fine and jail time asked for by me for anyone found guilty by the judge.”

Per city ordinance, discharging a firearm within the corporate limits is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $500 for the first violation and/or up to 90 days in jail. Conviction on a second violation basically doubles those penalties.

Another deterrent to the firearms use later this week is that as of Thursday, the weather forecast for New Year’s Eve, Friday night, called for a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms that will be continuing into the day on Saturday.

On another note:

• Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith said Monday that the city’s annual New Year’s ball drop and fireworks show have been canceled for this year. In addition to the weather, the mayor, who oversees the ball drop, said he is isolating after having tested positive last week for COVID-19.