A portion of Charleston's Martin Luther King Drive, aka North Pleasant Street, is scheduled to be closed for seven hours Saturday (Oct. 29), cutting off one frequent means of access to Charleston from Teasdale Road, and vice versa.

Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II said Entergy informed the city that crews will be making repairs and upgrades to utility poles and power lines between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Entergy said residents and other customers living within the work zone also will experience a power outage from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to facilitate the work.

According to Entergy, the road closure will stretch from the intersection of Chestnut Street and King/North Pleasant all the way to the intersection of King/North Pleasant and Teasdale Road, the chief explained.

"I just know the people coming from Teasdale area would have to detour down D.E. Denman Road to Highway 35 North if the road is closed before the Oak Grove Road turn," said Williams.

In a statement, Entergy did say that "weather and unforeseen circumstances could change the date and time of this outage."

The weather forecast for Charleston calls for a near 100% chance of rain on Saturday.