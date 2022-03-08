Old Man Winter is expected to deliver a blast of cold air and snowfall to Tallahatchie County Friday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory.

An approaching cold front will bring north to northwest winds of up to 21 mph — higher gusts are possible — a sharp drop in air temperature and rain mixing with snow late Friday afternoon into the evening. NWS predicts less than 1 inch of snow accumulation in our area.

Travel could be difficult, with slippery roads, bridges and overpasses possible, NWS advised.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and covers portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

In Mississippi, the advisory includes the counties of Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Marshall, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Webster, Winston and Yalobusha.

The mercury is forecast to dip into the 20s Friday night and rise to a high of about 37 on Saturday before plunging into the low 20s Saturday night.

A daytime high in the mid-50s is forecast for Sunday, with a light wind from the south-southwest bringing warmer temperatures to start the work week.