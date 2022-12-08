TUTWILER — The annual Christmas parade was held here Friday night.

There was a chill in the air, but weather conditions were dry. Event organizers managed to squeeze the parade in between periods of rain that fell Thursday and were forecast to appear again Saturday.

The Charleston Christmas parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, was pushed back due to expected wet weather. It is now scheduled to be held Thursday, Dec. 15. Lineup is at 4:30 p.m., and the parade gets underway at 5:30.

More images from the Tutwiler Christmas parade will be posted in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun-Sentinel and online.