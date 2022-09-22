August unemployment in Tallahatchie County fell to 4%, down eight-tenths of 1% from July’s revised 4.8%, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security said Tuesday.

The MDES, which compiles the state’s employment data, noted that 180 members of the county’s 4,520-person labor force were unemployed in August while 4,520 were working. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for one.

In July, 220 of 4,690 labor force members were jobless while 4,470 were employed.

The county’s August jobless rate was 2.1% lower than the 6.1% figure recorded in August 2021, when 290 of 4,720 available laborers age 16 and older did not find work.

The Mississippi unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in August, an improvement of six-tenths of 1% from July’s 4.4%. The state’s August jobless rate is 1.9% lower than the 5.7% figure of August 2021.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained flat at 3.8% from July to August. The August 2021 figure was 5.3%.

August unemployment rates for selected area counties, with July’s in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 5.9 (6.7)

» Grenada, 3.4 (3.8)

» Leflore, 5.2 (6.1)

» Panola, 4.5 (5.4)

» Quitman, 5.8 (6.5)

» Sunflower, 6.0 (6.3)

» Yalobusha, 3.8 (4.4)