TUTWILER — Officials here have reached an impasse with their investigations into several shooting deaths in the municipality and are asking the public for assistance.

Tutwiler Police Department investigator Charles Dixon said up to $6,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Feb. 6, 2020, shooting death of 77-year-old Maggie Wims on Charles M. George Street; in the March 29, 2021, shooting death of 27-year-old Aubrey Hilson Jr., aka “Smack,” on Second Street; or in the early 2021 shooting that wounded six people on Lacy Street.

Wims and Hilson both were shot through a window while they were lying in bed.

“The families were devastated by the loss of their loved one, leaving a huge void in their lives,” noted Dixon.

He said the public can help with information that might bring the shooters to justice.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be” will be “greatly appreciated” by the victims’ families and Tutwiler police, Dixon stated.

“Think about it, and do the right thing,” he appealed.

Dixon said anyone having information may contact the Tutwiler Police Department at 662-645-0756.

“All information will be kept confidential and names will be kept anonymous,” he explained.