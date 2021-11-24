While recent statistics indicate a decline in the incidence of new cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health has cited the death of a 53rd resident of Tallahatchie County due to the illness.

The latest fatality, reported to state officials Nov. 19 and announced Monday, was the first local death attributed to the pandemic since the 52nd was revealed in MSDH’s Oct. 26 daily report. That death reportedly occurred between Aug. 25 and Oct. 20 and was identified from death certificate records.

The first COVID-related death in the county was announced on April 17, 2020.

Monday figures showed that 2,315 Tallahatchians have tested positive for the virus since the first local infection was reported March 23, 2020.

MSDH revealed Monday that Mississippi has logged a total of 511,935 positive cases and 10,240 deaths from COVID since March 2020.

As of Nov. 22, a total of 497,191 Mississippians were presumed to have recovered after a bout with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week approved the use of COVID booster shots for all adults. Previously, only adults meeting certain criteria for age or health factors were eligible for the boosters.

“Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter months,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

All adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive a booster as long as it has been at least six months since their last dose.

No matter which brand of vaccine was received initially, the CDC has said that either of the three vaccines can be used for the booster dose.

Persons aged 5 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccines.

While 59% of the total U.S. population and 47% of Mississippians are said to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 38% of Tallahatchians are, according to Nov. 22 MSDH figures.

However, 43% of Tallahatchians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

White Mississippians have received 57% of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Mississippi, according to an MSDH chart. Black Mississippians have received 38% of the 3,170,632 doses that were reported to have been given as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Vaccines are available at numerous outlets in the area, including Charleston Clinic in Charleston. Call 662-647-8000 for more information.

Visit vaccines.gov for a list of area locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines.

— * —

An updated count of the total numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported among area counties as of Monday is as follows:

» Coahoma, 4226 cases, 109 deaths

» Grenada, 3,772 cases, 109 deaths

» Lafayette, 8,808 cases, 143 deaths

» Leflore, 4,717 cases, 144 deaths

» Panola, 6,729 cases, 133 deaths

» Quitman, 1,074 cases, 28 deaths

» Sunflower, 4,296 cases, 106 deaths

» Tallahatchie, 2,315 cases, 53 deaths

» Yalobusha, 2,431 cases, 47 deaths

— * —

MSDH continues to maintain a hotline, 1-877-978-6453, to answer questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations. The hotline is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the MS Ready app or visit the MSDH page at healthyms.com/covid-19.