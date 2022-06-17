A Republican Party runoff in a U.S. House race for the 2nd Congressional District will be held Tuesday, June 28, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While incumbent U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson skated to the Democratic nomination, none of the four Republican suitors gained a majority in the June 7 primary.

The top two vote-getters, Brian Flowers of Clinton and Ronald Eller of Raymond, will be facing off in the runoff.

Flowers led primary voting districtwide with 43% while Eller finished with 33%.

Michael Carson and Stanford Johnson finished a distant third and fourth, respectively.

Mississippi does not permit crossover voting in political party primary elections, so only those registered voters who voted in the Republican Party primary on June 7, or did not vote at all, may cast a ballot in the upcoming runoff.

All of Tallahatchie County’s polling places will be open for the runoff.

Republican runoff absentee balloting is underway now at the Tallahatchie County circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston and Sumner from 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition, both of those offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, June 25, to accommodate in-person absentee voting.

The winner between Flowers and Eller will advance to face Thompson in the Nov. 8 general election.

Thompson previously defeated Flowers in the 2020 general election.

In the recent primary, Thompson smashed fellow Democrat Jerry Kerner, amassing more than 96% of the vote districtwide.

Tallahatchie County voters gave Thompson 95% of their votes on the Democratic side, while Republican Flowers received 40% local support as Carson and Eller each received 26%.

To learn more about the runoff, call the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston at 662-647-8758 or in Sumner at 662-375-8515.