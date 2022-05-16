The wearing of face masks will be required for everyone attending Friday night's May 20 graduation at Charleston High School, secretary Jerrerico Chambers announced Monday morning, passing along information that he had just received.

CHS has 56 candidates for commencement exercises scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Morgan Freeman Auditorium.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Mississippi is seeing increasing cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, which are now approaching 200 per day, with a continuing upward trend," MSDH reported last week. "While the majority of cases occur in those 50 and older, infection can still cause serious illness and hospitalization for those who are younger, especially if they have not been fully vaccinated, with any booster doses they may be eligible for. If it has been more than four months since your last vaccination dose, you may need a booster."

In Tallahatchie County, COVID-19 activity has remained relatively low, with just 18 new cases, and no deaths, reported since early April.

As of April 3, the county had recorded a total of 3,185 positive cases and 60 deaths since the pandemic began. By May 1, MSDH reported Tallahatchie's total case count to be 3,197. On May 8, the county's cumulative total was 3,203 cases.

The county's most recent death due to COVID was reported on Feb. 17.