Rescue workers were called to the scene of a one-car accident Monday afternoon on Teasdale Road just north of Charleston.

At the location, near the first bridge north of the city, they assisted a woman who was trapped in a southbound Toyota Corolla.

It appeared that the driver had failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the west side of the road before landing in brush some 30-40 yards off the roadway.

The woman, seen clutching a small-breed dog as she awaited rescue, sustained minor injuries. The dog appeared unharmed.