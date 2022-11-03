The West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws won Thursday night’s regular-season finale at Coffeeville, 34-12, and are in the playoffs!

The Choctaws will be on the road Nov. 11 for the first round.

West Tally head coach Shane Hargett said after Thursday's game that his team will travel to Corinth Nov. 11 to face the 10-0 Biggersville High School Lions.

Biggersville, Region 1-1A champions, polished off their perfect regular season with a 62-0 victory over 2-8 Ashland Thursday night.

West Tally and Coffeeville were battling for the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 2-1A.

West Tally posted a 6-5 record for the regular season. Coffeeville's Pirates finished the 2022 varsity football campaign with a mark of 3-8.