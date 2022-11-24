Fans of Charleston High School have a chance to participate in the "text to win" contest in conjunction with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic/MHSAA State Football Championship.

The school with the most votes at the end of their championship game will win the $1,000. (Charleston's Class 2A state championship game against Scott Central will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday.)

To vote for Charleston, text GRIDIRON4 to 55333. That's "G R I D I R O N 4," but without the spaces. One text counts as one vote.

There is a limit of one vote per phone number per day, and standard data and message rates may apply.