Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the release of the second round of Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) funding to support farmers who experienced losses from natural disasters in 2023 and 2024.

USDA is also extending the program deadline to provide additional time for farmers and Farm Service Agency (FSA) staff to address application updates that may affect payments. The original April 30 deadline has been extended to Aug. 12, 2026, for both SDRP Stage 1 and Stage 2.

“I hear directly from wheat growers across the country about the ongoing challenges they face from stubbornly high input costs and uncertainty in global markets to increasingly severe weather. Timely disaster assistance is critical to keeping their operations viable,” said National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Sam Kieffer. “We appreciate USDA increasing the payment factor and extending the program deadline. This will give more farmers access the support they need to recover and prepare for the next crop season.”

Initial SDRP payments were calculated at 35%; following further analysis, USDA is increasing the payment factor to 70%. Producers with approved applications will receive an additional 35% of their calculated SDRP payment, and future payments will also be issued at the 70% rate.

For more information about SDRP and eligibility, visit fsa.usda.gov/sdrp.