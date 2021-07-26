SUMNER — The West Tallahatchie School District has announced its decision to suspend in-person classes and switch to virtual learning starting this Monday and continuing for two weeks.

Virtual instruction will occur from Aug. 23 through Sept. 6, a Saturday morning post on the district's Facebook page stated.

"During this time, students are expected to log into classes daily. In-person learning will resume on Sept. 7."

The post added that buildings in the district will be closed Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24 — perhaps for deep cleaning and sanitizing, although the message did not stipulate.

"Essential employees will return to schools and offices on Wednesday, Aug. 25," the post said.

The message explained that meal delivery by the district to students' homes will begin on Aug. 25 "and continue for the duration of virtual learning."

The post urged any parent or legal guardian whose child is not registered for school to log into their ActiveParent account "to complete this process as soon as possible."

ActiveParent is a web-based application that parents can use to keep track of students' records and to receive news and messages from school officials.

The district had announced Wednesday that distribution of technology devices — Chromebooks, iPads and wireless hot spots, along with chargers — for all students from kindergarten through grade 12 would begin the next day and continue Friday at the West Tallahatchie High School auditorium.

In Saturday's post, the district noted that device distribution would resume on Aug. 25, adding that parents can report to the West Tally auditorium anytime from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and present a photo ID to check out devices.

The switch to virtual comes on the heels of a Mississippi State Department of Health report indicating that during the week of Aug. 9-13, WTSD had notified the state of 1-5 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students, and 1-5 cases among teachers and staff, as well. At that time, eight students, teachers and staff were said to be under quarantine.

Schools file weekly reports on COVID-19 data to the Health Department. The next batch of statistics, for the week of Aug. 16-20, should be released in coming days.