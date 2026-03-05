JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has announced that the 2025-2026 wild turkey season is extended through 30 minutes after sunset on Sunday, May 3.

Through Miss. Code Ann. §49-7-31.2(c), when the regular open season ends on a Friday, as it does in 2026, the season shall extend until 30 minutes after sunset on the following Sunday.

The season extension shall only apply to season dates and does not increase or otherwise affect the annual bag limit. One adult gobbler or one gobbler with a 6-inch or longer beard per day, three per spring season. Hunters 15 years of age and younger may harvest one gobbler of choice (any age) per day, three per spring season.

MDWFP would also like to remind the public that the new Mississippi Wild Turkey Stamp is required for hunters 16 and older, unless exempt, before hunting wild turkeys in Mississippi. Exemptions include Mississippi Lifetime License holders, youth under 16 years of age, resident hunters 65 and older, and resident hunters 100% disabled by Veteran’s Affairs, Railroad Retirement Board, or Social Security Administration.

Game check is now tied directly to the Wild Turkey Stamp or the free Exempt Turkey Game Check privilege. The easiest way to submit Game Check is through the MDWFP HuntFish app. Hunters should submit your harvest before moving the bird from the harvest site. Be sure to download the app and log in prior to hunting.

If you do not use the mobile app, you will need to use physical tags. Physical tags must be notched and attached to the turkey's leg at the point of harvest. Hunters must then submit a Game Check by 10 p.m. the day of the harvest via the website or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.

Physical tags are only available through in-person license vendors with the purchase of the Wild Turkey Stamp or Exempt Turkey Game Check privileges.

For more information, visit https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/wildlife-species-program/wild-turkey-program/Mississippi-Wild-Turkey-Stamp.